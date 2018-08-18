Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $72.16 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,005 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $72,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $135,000. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 332.7% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 62.5% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on AutoZone from $750.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. MED raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $675.00 to $805.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AutoZone from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AutoZone to $668.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $747.12.

NYSE AZO opened at $765.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.64, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.95. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $499.10 and a 1 year high of $797.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $13.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.99 by $0.43. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.89% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 49.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, insider Albert Saltiel sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.90, for a total transaction of $1,543,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,016.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.54, for a total value of $505,819.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at $732,754.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

