Royal Bank of Canada Trims Premium Brands (PBH) Target Price to C$133.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$133.00 in a research report released on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PBH. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$128.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$130.71.

PBH opened at C$100.21 on Tuesday. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$92.02 and a 52 week high of C$122.77.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C($0.21). Premium Brands had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of C$584.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$580.60 million.

In other news, Director Stephen Sposari sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$117.01, for a total value of C$351,030.00. Also, insider William Dion Kalutycz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.05, for a total value of C$580,250.00. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,397,120 over the last quarter.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides premium and natural processed meat products, specialty deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, specialty pastas, and sushi products.

