Rothschild Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,750 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 4,561 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $20,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 94.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. BP PLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at $843,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 24.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 716,999 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $37,749,000 after acquiring an additional 141,496 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at $2,673,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FL stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $59.40.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th were given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 33.58%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FL shares. ValuEngine cut Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.79.

In related news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 25,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $1,296,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

