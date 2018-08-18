Rothschild Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 998,591 Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 998,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,513,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 11,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

VIRT stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. Virtu Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -0.86.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 126.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.42%.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “$26.55” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 93,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $2,830,820.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,174,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 117,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $3,500,756.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,987,256.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,202 shares of company stock worth $11,486,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.