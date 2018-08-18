Rothschild Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $22,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 354,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,549,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Piermont Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Sanford Dale Shimoda sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $179,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,628.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $355,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,995 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,412.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,213 shares of company stock worth $2,444,449. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HPP opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $175.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.98 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a vertically integrated real estate Company focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating high-quality office and state-of-the-art studio properties in select West Coast markets. Hudson Pacific invests across the risk-return spectrum, favoring opportunities where it can employ leasing, capital investment and management expertise to create additional value.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.