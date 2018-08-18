Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (ROSE) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ROSE) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rosehill Resources Inc Class A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rosehill Resources Inc Class A has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.64 million, a P/E ratio of -41.75 and a beta of 1.37. Rosehill Resources Inc Class A has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17.

Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ROSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $80.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.45 million. Rosehill Resources Inc Class A had a return on equity of 69.29% and a net margin of 5.62%. equities research analysts predict that Rosehill Resources Inc Class A will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry Quarls purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,362.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 21,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $200,668.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 306,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,231.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,063 shares of company stock valued at $648,810 over the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROSE. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 130.1% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 214,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 121,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A during the fourth quarter worth $406,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 14,619 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 13,633 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 61.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

About Rosehill Resources Inc Class A

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio included 39 gross operated producing horizontal wells and 3 gross operated horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 14,762 gross acres in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin with an inventory of 530 gross operated and non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations.

