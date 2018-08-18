Robert Glaser Acquires 8,562 Shares of RealNetworks Inc (RNWK) Stock

RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK) CEO Robert Glaser purchased 8,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $29,710.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Glaser also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RealNetworks alerts:

On Wednesday, August 15th, Robert Glaser purchased 12,607 shares of RealNetworks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $43,368.08.

On Friday, August 10th, Robert Glaser purchased 18,564 shares of RealNetworks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $64,788.36.

On Wednesday, August 8th, Robert Glaser purchased 12,675 shares of RealNetworks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,235.75.

On Friday, August 3rd, Robert Glaser purchased 8,603 shares of RealNetworks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $30,024.47.

On Monday, August 6th, Robert Glaser purchased 14,496 shares of RealNetworks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,591.04.

On Wednesday, August 1st, Robert Glaser purchased 1,053 shares of RealNetworks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,685.50.

On Wednesday, July 25th, Robert Glaser purchased 5,600 shares of RealNetworks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,600.00.

On Monday, June 25th, Robert Glaser purchased 3,807 shares of RealNetworks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $13,286.43.

On Friday, June 22nd, Robert Glaser purchased 38,407 shares of RealNetworks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $134,040.43.

On Tuesday, June 19th, Robert Glaser purchased 100 shares of RealNetworks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $350.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNWK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.31. 24,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,076. RealNetworks Inc has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 26.75%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RealNetworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNWK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 387,996 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 366,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 136,314 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 108,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 105,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.