Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Position in BofI Holding, Inc. (BOFI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in BofI Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOFI) by 76.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.30% of BofI worth $7,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOFI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BofI by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after buying an additional 64,454 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BofI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in BofI by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BofI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $920,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in BofI by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of BofI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Compass Point lowered shares of BofI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BofI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of BofI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BofI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

BOFI opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. BofI Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $45.18.

BofI (NASDAQ:BOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $104.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.81 million. BofI had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 27.87%. sell-side analysts forecast that BofI Holding, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Gary Burke sold 57,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $2,368,305.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,809,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,493,672.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BofI Holding, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; and consumer lending products consisting of prime loans to purchase new and used automobiles and recreational vehicles, as well as deposit-related overdraft lines of credit.

