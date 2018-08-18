Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $6.99 Million Stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,973,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 38,122.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 538,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 537,530 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 19.4% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,206,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,666,000 after buying an additional 357,966 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 498.9% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 292,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,657,000 after buying an additional 243,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 69.2% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 571,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,346,000 after buying an additional 233,528 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $438.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $370.79 and a 52-week high of $495.35.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 18.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $9.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Citigroup upped their target price on Equinix from $494.00 to $506.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Equinix from $526.00 to $521.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $520.00 target price on Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price target on Equinix to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.10.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.24, for a total transaction of $108,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,427 shares in the company, valued at $618,233.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles J. Meyers sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.49, for a total value of $158,996.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,068.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,916. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 48 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.