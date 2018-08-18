RLJ Entertainment (RLJE) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about RLJ Entertainment (NASDAQ:RLJE) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. RLJ Entertainment earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 44.8526346593794 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of RLJE remained flat at $$6.16 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,928. RLJ Entertainment has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.81.

RLJ Entertainment Company Profile

RLJ Entertainment, Inc, a digital channel company, controls, co-produces, and owns a library of content in British mysteries and dramas, independent feature films, and urban content in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Channels, IP Licensing, and Wholesale Distribution.

