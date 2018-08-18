Riecoin (RIC) Market Capitalization Achieves $308,472.00

Riecoin (CURRENCY:RIC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, Riecoin has traded flat against the dollar. Riecoin has a market capitalization of $308,472.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Riecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Riecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Riecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,396.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.14 or 0.04608821 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $550.94 or 0.08632616 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.43 or 0.00900602 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.10 or 0.01521464 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00205605 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.51 or 0.02186035 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00296010 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Riecoin Profile

RIC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2014. Riecoin’s total supply is 44,344,250 coins. Riecoin’s official Twitter account is @riecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Riecoin’s official website is riecoin.org . The Reddit community for Riecoin is /r/riecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Riecoin Coin Trading

Riecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Riecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Riecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Riecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Riecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Riecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.