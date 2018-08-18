Richard Alan Burnett Purchases 1,500 Shares of Select Energy Services Inc (WTTR) Stock

Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) Director Richard Alan Burnett bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $20,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE WTTR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.95. 606,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,823. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 2.44. Select Energy Services Inc has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.45 million. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 192.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 84.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,079,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,240 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 169.5% in the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 1,175,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after acquiring an additional 739,141 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the second quarter worth approximately $10,061,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 20.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,812,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,390,000 after acquiring an additional 659,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 61.8% in the second quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,413,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,544,000 after acquiring an additional 540,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

WTTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Monday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary hose; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

