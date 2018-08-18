Rice Midstream Partners (RMP) & Tallgrass Energy GP (TEGP) Head to Head Survey

Rice Midstream Partners (NYSE: TEGP) and Tallgrass Energy GP (NYSE:TEGP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rice Midstream Partners and Tallgrass Energy GP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rice Midstream Partners 0 9 3 0 2.25 Tallgrass Energy GP 1 2 3 0 2.33

Rice Midstream Partners presently has a consensus price target of $21.80, suggesting a potential downside of 98.73%. Tallgrass Energy GP has a consensus price target of $23.17, suggesting a potential upside of 4.54%. Given Tallgrass Energy GP’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tallgrass Energy GP is more favorable than Rice Midstream Partners.

Volatility and Risk

Rice Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tallgrass Energy GP has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rice Midstream Partners and Tallgrass Energy GP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rice Midstream Partners 59.40% 10.01% 8.61% Tallgrass Energy GP -17.96% 2.54% 1.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.1% of Rice Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Tallgrass Energy GP shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Rice Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Tallgrass Energy GP pays an annual dividend of $1.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Tallgrass Energy GP pays out 256.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rice Midstream Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Tallgrass Energy GP has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rice Midstream Partners and Tallgrass Energy GP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rice Midstream Partners $294.69 million 595.09 $177.97 million N/A N/A Tallgrass Energy GP $655.90 million 6.24 -$128.72 million $0.76 29.16

Rice Midstream Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tallgrass Energy GP.

Summary

Rice Midstream Partners beats Tallgrass Energy GP on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rice Midstream Partners Company Profile

Rice Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Compression, and Water Services. Its natural gas gathering and compression assets consist of natural gas gathering and compression systems that serve producers in the dry gas core of the Marcellus Shale in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company also provides water services to support well completion activities, as well as to collect and recycle or dispose of flowback and produced water in Washington and Greene counties, Pennsylvania; and Belmont County, Ohio. Rice Midstream Management LLC serves as the general partner of Rice Midstream Partners LP. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Tallgrass Energy GP Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy GP, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling. It also provides natural gas transportation and storage services for customers in the Rocky Mountain, Midwest, and Appalachian regions; natural gas and crude oil gathering and processing services for customers in Wyoming; and natural gas liquids (NGLs) transportation services in Northeast Colorado and Wyoming. In addition, the company offers water business services, including freshwater transportation, and produced water gathering and disposal in Colorado, Texas, and Wyoming; crude oil storage and terminalling services in Colorado; and marketing services for NGLs and crude oil. Tallgrass Energy GP, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

