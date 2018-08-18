Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (TTWO)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,668 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock worth $24,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Daniel P. Emerson sold 13,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $1,510,505.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 115,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,159,413.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 27,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $3,525,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,784. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock stock opened at $124.30 on Friday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock has a 12-month low of $90.01 and a 12-month high of $131.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 71.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.86.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Barclays set a $126.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Wedbush set a $132.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.42.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

