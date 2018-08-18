Rhoen Klinikum AG (RHK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rhoen Klinikum AG (ETR:RHK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €24.10 ($27.38).

Several analysts have recently commented on RHK shares. Commerzbank set a €25.00 ($28.41) price objective on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €29.15 ($33.13) price objective on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($21.59) price target on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Cfra set a €25.00 ($28.41) price target on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of RHK stock remained flat at $€22.50 ($25.57) during trading hours on Monday. 32,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,281. Rhoen Klinikum has a fifty-two week low of €25.08 ($28.50) and a fifty-two week high of €32.12 ($36.50).

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services primarily in the areas of cardiovascular, neurological disorders, oncology, pneumology, orthopedic, accident, and surgeries; rehabilitation and nursing services to the elderly; and thoracic, tumors, and psychosomatic, as well as spinal, column, and joints diseases.

