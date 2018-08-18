Revlon (REV) Debt Trading 0.8% Higher

An issue of Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) debt rose 0.8% against its face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield debt issue has a 5.75% coupon and is set to mature on February 15, 2021. The debt is now trading at $79.50. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Revlon in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

REV stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 128,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,682. The firm has a market cap of $921.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.01. Revlon Inc has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $27.90.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $606.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.30 million. analysts forecast that Revlon Inc will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revlon news, Director Ronald O. Perelman bought 40,000 shares of Revlon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman bought 138,943 shares of Revlon stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $2,270,328.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 253,943 shares of company stock worth $4,274,229. Insiders own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mittleman Brothers LLC increased its stake in shares of Revlon by 13.3% in the second quarter. Mittleman Brothers LLC now owns 3,352,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,838,000 after purchasing an additional 394,720 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Revlon by 81.1% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 934,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 418,317 shares in the last quarter. OZ Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Revlon in the first quarter worth about $1,378,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revlon by 9.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Revlon in the second quarter worth about $956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

About Revlon (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics under the Revlon, Almay, SinfulColors, and Pure Ice brands; women's hair color products under the Revlon ColorSilk brand; beauty tools under the Revlon brand; nail care products under the Cutex brand; and anti-perspirant deodorants under the Mitchum name, as well as skin care line under the Natural Honey brand and hair color line under the Llongueras brand.

