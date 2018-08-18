Reviewing Varonis Systems (VRNS) and Atlassian (TEAM)

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: TEAM) and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Varonis Systems has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlassian has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Varonis Systems and Atlassian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varonis Systems 0 3 11 0 2.79 Atlassian 0 5 7 0 2.58

Varonis Systems currently has a consensus target price of $73.86, indicating a potential upside of 6.81%. Atlassian has a consensus target price of $70.36, indicating a potential downside of 9.81%. Given Varonis Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Varonis Systems is more favorable than Atlassian.

Profitability

This table compares Varonis Systems and Atlassian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varonis Systems -10.52% -23.77% -10.68% Atlassian -13.65% -2.30% -1.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Varonis Systems and Atlassian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varonis Systems $217.36 million 9.30 -$13.69 million ($0.50) -138.30 Atlassian $873.95 million 8.89 -$119.34 million ($0.07) -1,114.57

Varonis Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlassian. Atlassian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Varonis Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.7% of Varonis Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Atlassian shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Varonis Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Varonis Systems beats Atlassian on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company, through its software, allows organizations to protect data stored on premises and on cloud, such as sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. It offers DatAdvantage that captures, aggregates, normalizes, and analyzes every data access event for every user on Windows and UNIX/Linux servers, storage devices, email systems, and Intranet servers; DataPrivilege, which provides a self-service Web portal that allows users to request access to data necessary for their business functions, and owners to grant access without IT intervention; and Data Classification Engine that identifies and tags data based on criteria set in multiple metadata dimensions and provides business and IT personnel with actionable intelligence about data. Varonis Systems, Inc. also provides Data Transport Engine, which provides an execution engine that unifies the manipulation of data and metadata, translating business decisions, and instructions into technical commands, such as data migration or archiving; DatAnswers that provides secure, relevant, and timely search functionality for enterprise data; and DatAnywhere provides its customers' employees hybrid-cloud experience using its existing storage infrastructure. The company sells its products and services through a global network of distributors and Value Added Resellers. It serves IT and business personnel. Varonis Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides team collaboration and productivity software solutions worldwide. It offers project tracking, content creation and sharing, real-time communication, and service management products to large and small organizations. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; HipChat that provides teams a way to communicate in real-time and share ideas, updates, codes, and files; Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams; Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and JIRA Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams. It also offers other tools for software developers, such as FishEye, Clover, Crowd, Crucible, Bamboo, SourceTree, and StatusPage. Atlassian Corporation Plc was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

