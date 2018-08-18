Reviewing ICU Medical (ICUI) & ABIOMED (ABMD)

ICU Medical (NASDAQ: ABMD) and ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ICU Medical and ABIOMED’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICU Medical $1.29 billion 4.66 $68.64 million $5.52 53.33 ABIOMED $593.75 million 27.12 $112.17 million $2.45 146.46

ABIOMED has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ICU Medical. ICU Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ABIOMED, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ICU Medical and ABIOMED, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICU Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A ABIOMED 0 2 6 0 2.75

ABIOMED has a consensus target price of $363.14, suggesting a potential upside of 1.20%. Given ABIOMED’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ABIOMED is more favorable than ICU Medical.

Profitability

This table compares ICU Medical and ABIOMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICU Medical 5.93% 12.78% 10.22% ABIOMED 25.71% 18.91% 16.64%

Risk and Volatility

ICU Medical has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ABIOMED has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.7% of ICU Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of ABIOMED shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of ICU Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of ABIOMED shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ABIOMED beats ICU Medical on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs. It also provides IV solutions, such as normal salines, ringers, etc., which are used to replenish fluids and electrolytes; irrigation solutions to hydrate the wound, remove deep debris, assist with visual examination, to prevent infection, and improve healing; and nutritional solutions that feed vitamins, minerals, and other natural therapeutic substances directly into the blood stream. In addition, the company offers infusion pumps under the Plum 360, LifeCare PCA, SapphirePlus, and Sapphire names; Cogent 2-in-1 and LiDCO LX1 hemodynamic monitoring systems; CardioFlo hemodynamic monitoring sensors; TriOx PICC invasive venous oximetry sensors; SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems; Transpac consumable blood pressure transducers; and Q2 Plus continuous cardiac output/oximetry systems. The company sells its products primarily to acute care hospitals, wholesalers, ambulatory clinics, and alternate site facilities, such as clinics, home health care providers, and long-term care facilities. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite. It also provides Impella 5.0 and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump. In addition, the company is involved in the development of Impella 5.5 and Impella BTR that are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors; and Impella ECP pump, a device for blood flow of greater than three liters per minute. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.

