Reviewing Cisco Systems (CSCO) and Allot Communications (ALLT)

Cisco Systems and Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cisco Systems and Allot Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cisco Systems $48.01 billion 4.60 $9.61 billion $2.15 21.33 Allot Communications $81.99 million 2.66 -$18.07 million ($0.35) -18.51

Cisco Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Allot Communications. Allot Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cisco Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Cisco Systems has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allot Communications has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cisco Systems and Allot Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cisco Systems 0 8 22 0 2.73 Allot Communications 0 1 2 0 2.67

Cisco Systems presently has a consensus target price of $47.65, indicating a potential upside of 3.89%. Allot Communications has a consensus target price of $6.35, indicating a potential downside of 2.01%. Given Cisco Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cisco Systems is more favorable than Allot Communications.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.4% of Cisco Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Allot Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Cisco Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cisco Systems and Allot Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cisco Systems -2.61% 19.48% 8.87% Allot Communications -16.97% -6.46% -4.95%

Dividends

Cisco Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Allot Communications does not pay a dividend. Cisco Systems pays out 61.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cisco Systems has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Cisco Systems beats Allot Communications on 16 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications. It also provides collaboration products comprising unified communications products, conferencing products, collaboration endpoints, and business messaging products; data center products, such as blade and rack servers, series, fabric interconnects, and management software solutions; wireless products consisting of wireless access points, WLAN controllers, cloud and appliances based services, and integrated software services. In addition, the company offers security products, including network and data center security, advanced threat protection, Web and email security, access and policy, unified threat management, and advisory, integration, and managed services; and other products, such as emerging technologies and other networking products. Further, the company offers a distributed file system for hyperconvergence that enables server-based storage systems; service provider video software and solutions; and technical support services and advanced services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. The company sells its products directly, as well as through channel partners, such as systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Their industry leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers in Europe.

