Retrophin (RTRX) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RTRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Retrophin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

RTRX stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.50. The stock had a trading volume of 388,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,526. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.03. Retrophin has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $41.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.22 million. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. research analysts expect that Retrophin will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Retrophin in the first quarter valued at $110,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Retrophin in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Retrophin in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Retrophin in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Retrophin in the second quarter valued at about $216,000.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

