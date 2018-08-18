Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) Position Lowered by Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America cut its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at $43,320,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 315.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,229,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,657,000 after buying an additional 2,453,147 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 2,269.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,164,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,235,000 after buying an additional 2,072,834 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 96.2% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,316,000 after buying an additional 1,275,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6.2% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 8,267,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,404,000 after buying an additional 479,293 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

RPAI stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. Retail Properties of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.30.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 39.61% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $119.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.92 million. equities analysts predict that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 24th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price objective on Retail Properties of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Retail Properties of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $16.00 price objective on Retail Properties of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located shopping centers in the United States. As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned 106 retail operating properties representing 19.5 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.