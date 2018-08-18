Restoration Robotics (HAIR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Restoration Robotics Inc. is a medical device company. It engaged in developing and commercializing the ARTAS(R) Robotic Hair Restoration System. The company serves physicians and patients primarily in the United States. Restoration Robotics Inc. is based in San Jose, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HAIR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restoration Robotics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Restoration Robotics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of Restoration Robotics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.81. 156,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. Restoration Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95.

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $5.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 million. equities analysts anticipate that Restoration Robotics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic H. Moll acquired 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners Ix, Lp acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,399,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,599,999 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAIR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Restoration Robotics by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 21,750 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restoration Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Restoration Robotics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restoration Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Restoration Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

About Restoration Robotics

Restoration Robotics, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites.

