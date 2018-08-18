Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock (RH) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock (NYSE:RH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.87.

Get Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc common stock alerts:

Shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock stock opened at $150.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.87. Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $164.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 11th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.32. Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock had a net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 683.40%. The business had revenue of $557.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Demonty Price sold 7,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.01, for a total value of $1,182,181.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,005,459.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karen Boone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total value of $1,561,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,329.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,653 shares of company stock valued at $7,916,450. Insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock by 7.2% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock by 16.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock by 10.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period.

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath ware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc common stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc common stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.