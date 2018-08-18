Research Frontiers (REFR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Westpark Capital

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Westpark Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Westpark Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 237.08% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Weak Quarter; Strategic Investment and Potential Auto OEM Addition Keeps us Optimistic.””

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Research Frontiers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Shares of REFR opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.03. Research Frontiers has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.46.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 73.63% and a negative net margin of 145.67%. analysts expect that Research Frontiers will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light in the United States. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, lamination services, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

