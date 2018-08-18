Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Given New $144.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $155.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RGA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.11.

Shares of RGA stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,260. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $126.62 and a 12-month high of $165.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 22.14%.

In other news, Director John J. Gauthier purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.19 per share, with a total value of $140,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Cliff Eason sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total transaction of $451,162.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 8,771.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 115,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 114,117 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 13,083.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth $133,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth $209,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

