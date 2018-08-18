Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA) Stake Lowered by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 8,771.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 115,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 114,117 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 13,083.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGA stock opened at $143.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.83. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1 year low of $126.62 and a 1 year high of $165.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $165.00 target price on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.11.

In related news, Director John J. Gauthier purchased 1,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.19 per share, with a total value of $140,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Cliff Eason sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total value of $451,162.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

