RECKITT BENCKIS/S (RBGLY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

RBGLY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.33. 98,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $21.79. The company has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

