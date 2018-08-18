Reach (RCH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2018 // No Comments

Reach (LON:RCH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 77 ($0.98) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RCH. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Reach in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Reach in a report on Thursday, May 3rd.

LON RCH opened at GBX 73.20 ($0.93) on Thursday.

Reach Company Profile

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers and associated digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Publishing, Printing, Specialist Digital, and Central. The Publishing segment offers content through paid-for and free newspapers and related multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations; and offers marketing solutions and commercial partnerships.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

Receive News & Ratings for Reach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply