Reach (RCH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Reach (LON:RCH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 77 ($0.98) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RCH. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Reach in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Reach in a report on Thursday, May 3rd.

Get Reach alerts:

LON RCH opened at GBX 73.20 ($0.93) on Thursday.

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers and associated digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Publishing, Printing, Specialist Digital, and Central. The Publishing segment offers content through paid-for and free newspapers and related multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations; and offers marketing solutions and commercial partnerships.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Reach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.