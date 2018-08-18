RChain 24-Hour Volume Hits $399,343.00 (RHOC)

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, RChain has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. RChain has a total market cap of $152.87 million and approximately $399,343.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RChain token can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00006455 BTC on popular exchanges including AirSwap, BitMart, Kucoin and OOOBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015303 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000359 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00302601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00161052 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000218 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012306 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00040582 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

RChain Token Profile

RChain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,979,271 tokens. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, IDEX, BitMart, Kucoin, Bilaxy, AirSwap and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.