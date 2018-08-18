RBB Bancorp (RBB) versus Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Critical Review

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: LOB) and Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.2% of RBB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.4% of RBB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares RBB Bancorp and Live Oak Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RBB Bancorp 31.31% 11.90% 1.89% Live Oak Bancshares 35.16% 13.41% 1.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RBB Bancorp and Live Oak Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RBB Bancorp $87.31 million 5.57 $25.52 million $1.82 16.14 Live Oak Bancshares $276.39 million 4.30 $100.49 million $1.25 23.68

Live Oak Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than RBB Bancorp. RBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Oak Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Live Oak Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. RBB Bancorp pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Live Oak Bancshares pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Live Oak Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for RBB Bancorp and Live Oak Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RBB Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 Live Oak Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

RBB Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $30.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.28%. Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.41%. Given RBB Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RBB Bancorp is more favorable than Live Oak Bancshares.

Summary

Live Oak Bancshares beats RBB Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides international letters of credit, SWIFT, export advisory, trade finance discount, and foreign exchange services; and trust, remote deposit, e-banking, and mobile banking services, as well as operates a loan production office in California. The company primarily offers its products and services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, municipalities, and other entities. As of March 1, 2018, it operated 10 branches in downtown Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Monterey Park, Silver Lake, Arcadia, Cerritos, Diamond Bar, and West Los Angeles in Los Angeles County; 2 branches in Oxnard and Westlake Village, Ventura County; and a branch in Las Vegas, Nevada. RBB Bancorp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, saving, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

