Raytheon (RTN) Stake Boosted by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 70.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTN. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the second quarter valued at $113,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raytheon news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $131,732.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,824.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vernon E. Clark sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $212,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,081.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,862 shares of company stock worth $607,518. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RTN opened at $199.09 on Friday. Raytheon has a one year low of $175.26 and a one year high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.46. Raytheon had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th were issued a $0.8675 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 10th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Raytheon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

