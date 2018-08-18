Raytheon (RTN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $222.23.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Raytheon in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th.

RTN stock opened at $199.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $175.26 and a 12-month high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 24.01%. Raytheon’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.8675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

In other news, Director Vernon E. Clark sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $212,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,081.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $131,732.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,862 shares of company stock worth $607,518 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the second quarter worth about $113,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

