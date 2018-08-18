Raytheon (RTN) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Raytheon earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the aerospace company an impact score of 46.5532826954579 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of RTN stock opened at $199.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.64. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $175.26 and a 1-year high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 24.01%. Raytheon’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 10th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

In other Raytheon news, Director Vernon E. Clark sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $212,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,081.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $131,732.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,862 shares of company stock valued at $607,518. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

