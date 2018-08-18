Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 660.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YUMC. Macquarie lowered shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.30 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.06.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $70,322.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,049.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joey Wat bought 24,400 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.97 per share, for a total transaction of $999,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,971.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum China stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.74. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Yum China had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

