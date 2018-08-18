Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 11,648 Shares of STAAR Surgical (STAA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 11,648 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of STAAR Surgical worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 101,573 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,105.00 and a beta of 1.45.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 million. sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

STAA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

