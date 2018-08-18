Rank Group (RNK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Rank Group (LON:RNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday.

LON:RNK opened at GBX 164.20 ($2.09) on Thursday. Rank Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 203.40 ($2.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 250 ($3.19).

Rank Group (LON:RNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported GBX 15 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 15 ($0.19). Rank Group had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 12.76%.

In other Rank Group news, insider John O’Reilly bought 160,000 shares of Rank Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of £304,000 ($387,804.57).

About Rank Group

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

