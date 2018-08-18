Range Resources (RRC) PT Lowered to $16.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RRC. Seaport Global Securities lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $20.65.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.50 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Range Resources news, insider Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 8,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $153,773.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 390,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,848,177.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Poole sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $67,160.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,469.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,830,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $97,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,057 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 344.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,115,338 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 127,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,050,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.