RADCOM (RDCM) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. RADCOM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

RDCM stock opened at $18.60 on Thursday. RADCOM has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $264.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.87 and a beta of -0.03.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. RADCOM had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 million. equities research analysts predict that RADCOM will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 37,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $803,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 84,300 shares during the period. 23.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

