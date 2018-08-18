Quebecor (QBR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Quebecor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Separately, Desjardins cut Quebecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th.

