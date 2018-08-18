Quebecor, Inc. (QBR.B) Receives C$30.61 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.61.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QBR.B. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Quebecor from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Desjardins downgraded Quebecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Quebecor from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Cormark increased their price target on Quebecor from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Quebecor from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Shares of QBR.B stock opened at C$27.79 on Wednesday. Quebecor has a 12-month low of C$19.50 and a 12-month high of C$25.27.

Quebecor Inc is a telecommunications and media company. The Company’s segments include Telecommunications, Media, and Sports and Entertainment. The Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions (including data centers), cable and mobile telephony and over-the-top video services in Canada.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.