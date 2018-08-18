Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 3,355 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 92,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,237 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 192.3% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB stock opened at $183.20 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $152.65 and a 52 week high of $191.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.36). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $569.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $359,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.84.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 287 apartment communities containing 84,043 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and 16 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.