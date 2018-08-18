Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Stake in HP Inc. (HPQ)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 61,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 18.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 95,621 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 14,954 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 52.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,262 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 26,976 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth approximately $6,370,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of HP by 30.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 57,565 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 17.8% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 20,106 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $2,814,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,697,348.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340,453 shares in the company, valued at $7,830,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,021 shares of company stock worth $5,705,488 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of HP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.47.

Shares of HPQ opened at $24.54 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.41.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. HP had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The firm had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1393 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

