Qiwi (QIWI) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 63802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). Qiwi had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $17.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis.

QIWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QIWI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qiwi by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qiwi by 146.7% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,055 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qiwi by 27.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Qiwi by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Qiwi during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $681.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 2.74.

About Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

