Qiwi PLC (QIWI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) to announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Qiwi’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.22. Qiwi posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Qiwi will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Qiwi.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Qiwi had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $17.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on QIWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Qiwi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ QIWI traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $13.87. 275,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,117. Qiwi has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $681.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 2.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,556,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,262,000 after purchasing an additional 268,025 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Qiwi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Qiwi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. 29.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

