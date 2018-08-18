Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for GCP Applied Technologies Inc (GCP) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of GCP Applied Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

GCP stock opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.20. GCP Applied Technologies has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 48.05%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.80 million.

In other GCP Applied Technologies news, major shareholder Dalbergia Investments Llc bought 809,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.10 per share, with a total value of $20,318,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management system under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

