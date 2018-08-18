Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for EAGLE POINT Cr/COM Issued By Oppenheimer (ECC)

EAGLE POINT Cr/COM (NYSE:ECC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for EAGLE POINT Cr/COM in a report issued on Tuesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EAGLE POINT Cr/COM’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get EAGLE POINT Cr/COM alerts:

EAGLE POINT Cr/COM (NYSE:ECC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million. EAGLE POINT Cr/COM had a net margin of 58.09% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of EAGLE POINT Cr/COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of EAGLE POINT Cr/COM in a report on Friday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. EAGLE POINT Cr/COM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

EAGLE POINT Cr/COM stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.19. EAGLE POINT Cr/COM has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.12%. EAGLE POINT Cr/COM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.66%.

In related news, insider Thomas P. Majewski bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49,500.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,475,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Spinner bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $73,933.00 per share, with a total value of $5,544,975,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in EAGLE POINT Cr/COM by 18.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in EAGLE POINT Cr/COM in the first quarter worth $191,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in EAGLE POINT Cr/COM by 341.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,242 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in EAGLE POINT Cr/COM in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in EAGLE POINT Cr/COM in the second quarter worth $484,000. Institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

About EAGLE POINT Cr/COM

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for EAGLE POINT Cr/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EAGLE POINT Cr/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.