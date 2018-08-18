Prototanium (PR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8.00

Prototanium (CURRENCY:PR) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Prototanium coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00010928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prototanium has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prototanium has a market cap of $137,079.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Prototanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Altcoin (ALT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00112565 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000150 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Version (V) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000183 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Prototanium Coin Profile

Prototanium (PR) is a coin. Prototanium’s total supply is 197,006 coins. The official website for Prototanium is prototanium.uno

Prototanium Coin Trading

Prototanium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prototanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prototanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prototanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

