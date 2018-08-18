PROS Target of Unusually High Options Trading (PRO)

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,036 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,892% compared to the typical daily volume of 52 put options.

In related news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 10,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $382,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,820,127.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,109,400. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in PROS in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in PROS in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROS in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PROS in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in PROS by 18.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of PROS to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a report on Friday, July 27th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PROS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.19, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. PROS has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $41.10.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.30 million. PROS’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that PROS will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc, a cloud software company, provides solutions for companies to price, configure, and sell their products and services to their customers. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and e-commerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that deliver insight into pricing practices and provides pricing recommendations, as well as enhances control over pricing execution.

