Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 86,650 Shares of SP Plus Corp (SP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86,650 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of SP Plus worth $7,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Get SP Plus alerts:

In related news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $36,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas L. Hagerman sold 3,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $153,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $895.54 million, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. SP Plus Corp has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $41.70.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.95 million. equities research analysts forecast that SP Plus Corp will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional, and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It provides facility maintenance, event logistics, security services, training, scheduling, and supervising of service personnel; and customer services, marketing, and accounting and revenue control functions to facilitate the operation of its clients' facilities or events.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.