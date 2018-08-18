Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in LifePoint Health Inc (LPNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LifePoint Health Inc (NASDAQ:LPNT) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of LifePoint Health worth $7,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LifePoint Health by 6,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LifePoint Health by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in LifePoint Health by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,387,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,224,000 after acquiring an additional 167,157 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in LifePoint Health by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,054,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,563,000 after acquiring an additional 69,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in LifePoint Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LPNT opened at $64.45 on Friday. LifePoint Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. LifePoint Health had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that LifePoint Health Inc will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

LPNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifePoint Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of LifePoint Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of LifePoint Health in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Mizuho set a $65.00 price target on shares of LifePoint Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LifePoint Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.73.

LifePoint Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers, and post-acute facilities in the United States. Its hospitals provide a range of medical and surgical services, such as general surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, rehabilitation, and pediatric, as well as specialized services, including open-heart surgery, skilled nursing, psychiatric care, and neuro-surgery.

